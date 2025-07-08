Left Menu

Epic Showdown at Lord's: Bumrah vs. Root in Third Test Clash

The third Test at Lord's between England and India is poised to be a thrilling contest, focusing on the rivalry between Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and English batter Joe Root. With Bumrah back from injury and Root aiming for form, the stage is set for an exciting battle.

Joe Root and Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

As cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the third Test between England and India, the iconic Lord's venue serves as the perfect backdrop for a thrilling clash. Central to this contest is the rivalry between Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and England's star batter Joe Root, both modern-day cricket legends.

India's confidence is sky-high following a resounding victory at Edgbaston by 336 runs, leveling the series. The team's pace unit, led by Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep, showcased their capabilities even in the absence of their ace, Bumrah. However, skipper Shubman Gill has confirmed Bumrah's return to the lineup for this crucial match.

Bumrah had to bear a significant workload in the first Test, bowling 44 overs and taking a five-wicket haul in the first innings, including Joe Root's dismissal. Meanwhile, Root has struggled to make an impact, with just 109 runs in four innings. Yet, his formidable record at Lord's suggests a potential resurgence. The stage is set for an intense showdown between these cricketing titans.

