Priyanka's Checkmate: Surging Through FIDE Women's Chess Cup

Woman International Master K Priyanka defeated higher-ranked Zsoka Gaal in the first round of the FIDE World Women's Chess Cup, advancing to the round of 64. Nine Indian women are competing, with highlights on Priyanka's inspiring success against elite players, continuing India's rising influence in women's chess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Batumi | Updated: 09-07-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 01:18 IST
Woman International Master K Priyanka delivered a stunning upset in the opening round of the FIDE World Women's Chess Cup, toppling higher-ranked Zsoka Gaal in a thrilling tiebreaker blitz game. Priyanka's victory propelled her into the tournament's round of 64, where the competition will intensify.

This achievement highlights the burgeoning talent among India's female chess players, inspired by the nation's top male players. After dropping the first game in classical time, Priyanka rallied to force a tiebreaker, ultimately overwhelming Gaal in rapid and blitz formats.

As the competition progresses, four Indian competitors, including Priyanka, have advanced beyond the initial stage. The stakes rise for all participants, with the top-three finishers securing coveted spots in the Candidates tournament and a substantial prize pool at play.

