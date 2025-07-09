Pant Praises Bumrah as India Preps for High-Stakes Lord's Test

As anticipation builds for the third Test match against England at Lord's, Indian wicketkeeper and batter Rishabh Pant has heaped praise on veteran seamer Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah, expected to replace Prasidh Krishna in India's lineup, is lauded for his precision and intelligence on the field. Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Pant highlighted the challenges Bumrah's bowling presents, especially in England's conditions.

Pant also shed light on the strategic discussions surrounding pitch conditions in England. Acknowledging the flat wickets so far, Pant explained the team's focus on taking 20 wickets despite the advantageous batting conditions. He remarked on the shared determination among the players to elevate their performance, seizing opportunities in the absence of senior players.

Reflecting on India's monumental 336-run victory over England in the second Test at Edgbaston, Pant expressed optimism as the team heads to Lord's. With the series tied at one-all and England eager to regain their momentum after their impressive chase in the first Test, the upcoming clash promises high stakes. India's aim is to maintain their formidable form at a venue where they have enjoyed significant success in recent years. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)