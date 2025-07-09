Ben Stokes: Ready to Reignite at Lord's Against India

As England captain Ben Stokes prepares to lead his team into the crucial third Test against India at Lord's, he is determined not to dwell on past glories. Reflecting briefly on his memorable 155-run innings against Australia at this venue in 2023, Stokes emphasized his focus has shifted to the present challenge. "That was two years ago, so pretty over that now," he remarked during a pre-match press conference.

Despite his moderate form, Stokes remains optimistic about a return to big scores, especially with the series against India finely poised at 1-1. "Hopefully the score is around the corner," he added, expressing his readiness for a major batting contribution.

The visiting Indian team will walk into the match with high morale, having won two of their last three Tests at Lord's. Stokes, who has amassed just 86 runs in four innings with a top score of 33, acknowledges that his performance has not fully reflected his talent. In 16 Tests since last year, his tally stands at 697 runs, averaging 26.81, with five fifties. Yet, Lord's, where he holds a solid record, could potentially witness a resurgence in his form.

(With inputs from agencies.)