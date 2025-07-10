Left Menu

Wales Rugby Team Shuffles Lineup for Second Japan Test

Wales has introduced four changes to their rugby team for the second test against Japan in Kobe, aiming to break an 18-game losing streak. Key changes include Dan Edwards starting at flyhalf and Aaron Wainwright at number eight. The team seeks to improve their on-field strategy in critical moments.

Updated: 10-07-2025 10:22 IST
In preparation for Saturday's second test against Japan in Kobe, the Wales rugby team has made strategic changes to their lineup, hoping to snap an 18-game losing streak.

Dan Edwards will start at flyhalf, replacing Sam Costelow, as coach Matt Sherratt looks to capitalize on Edwards's promising performance from the Six Nations. Meanwhile, Aaron Wainwright steps in at number eight, and Archie Griffin starts at tighthead prop due to Keiron Assiratti's injury. Freddie Thomas also joins the starting lineup at lock following Ben Carter's early tour exit due to concussion.

Coach Sherratt emphasized the need for lineup adjustments, highlighting Edwards's training performance and the necessity to cover injuries. As Wales eyes Saturday's game, they aim to replicate their successful plays while enhancing lineout launches and demonstrating braver handling of the ball. The squad is set to bring a mix of fresh energy and experience to the field.

