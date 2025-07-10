Anisimova Shocks Sabalenka to Reach Grand Slam Finals

Amanda Anisimova delivered a stunning performance at Wimbledon, upsetting the world's No. 1 player, Aryna Sabalenka, with scores of 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, thus securing her place in a Grand Slam final for the first time. This marks a pivotal moment for Anisimova, who had taken a hiatus last year due to burnout.

The New Jersey-born and Florida-raised athlete fought through a grueling match lasting over two hours and concluded it dramatically with a forehand winner. Notably, she had previously reached the semifinals at the French Open in 2019 but fell short of advancing further at that time. This victory guarantees her a place among the top 10 in the WTA rankings.

For Sabalenka, the loss was a bitter blow, preventing her from joining the ranks of players like Serena Williams, who reached four consecutive Grand Slam finals. While she missed Wimbledon last year due to a shoulder injury, Sabalenka's journey this year hasn't been smooth, including a public apology incident at the French Open. Nevertheless, the rivalry and camaraderie between players continue, highlighted by pre-tournament interactions with Coco Gauff.

