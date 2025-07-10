Breaking the Limits: Devin Booker's Historic Contract and More Sports Updates
Devin Booker secures a record-breaking contract extension with the Phoenix Suns, while the Chicago White Sox end the Toronto Blue Jays' winning streak. In other news, Rikuya Hoshino exits the Scottish Open due to injury, Amanda Anisimova advances to the Wimbledon final, and LIV Golf partners with HSBC.
Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns has signed a historic two-year, $145 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid player in NBA extension history. This deal ensures Booker's place on the team until the 2029-30 season, with the annual salary surpassing that of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's previous record.
In baseball, the Chicago White Sox ended the Toronto Blue Jays' 10-game streak with a 2-1 win. Adrian Houser's performance was key, allowing only one run over seven innings. Meanwhile, in golf, Rikuya Hoshino had to withdraw from the Genesis Scottish Open due to a neck injury.
Tennis action sees Amanda Anisimova reaching the Wimbledon final by defeating Aryna Sabalenka. Golf highlights include LIV Golf's new partnership with HSBC, marking a significant sponsorship development for the Saudi-backed league.
