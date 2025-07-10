Breaking the Limits: Devin Booker's Historic Contract and More Sports Updates

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns has signed a historic two-year, $145 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid player in NBA extension history. This deal ensures Booker's place on the team until the 2029-30 season, with the annual salary surpassing that of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's previous record.

In baseball, the Chicago White Sox ended the Toronto Blue Jays' 10-game streak with a 2-1 win. Adrian Houser's performance was key, allowing only one run over seven innings. Meanwhile, in golf, Rikuya Hoshino had to withdraw from the Genesis Scottish Open due to a neck injury.

Tennis action sees Amanda Anisimova reaching the Wimbledon final by defeating Aryna Sabalenka. Golf highlights include LIV Golf's new partnership with HSBC, marking a significant sponsorship development for the Saudi-backed league.