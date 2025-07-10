Left Menu

Root's Resilience Anchors England in Thrilling Lord's Test Opener

Joe Root's unbeaten 99 guided England to 251-4 on day one of the third Test against India at Lord's. With the series tied 1-1, Root's cautious play with Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes countered India's early breakthroughs led by Jasprit Bumrah, setting the stage for an exciting contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:47 IST
Root's Resilience Anchors England in Thrilling Lord's Test Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On a day filled with tension and strategy at Lord's, Joe Root's composed unbeaten 99 was the backbone of England's effort to finish at 251-4 against India in the third test. After winning the toss, England aimed to capitalize on good batting conditions but faced a stern challenge from India's returning pacer, Jasprit Bumrah.

Despite early setbacks with the quick dismissals of openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, Root, alongside Ollie Pope, steered a cautious course away from their usual aggressive style to stabilize the innings. Meanwhile, Indian bowlers, buoyed by their previous Test performance, eagerly exploited a slow pitch and claimed crucial wickets.

As shadows lengthened over the iconic cricket ground, Root found an ally in Ben Stokes, who contributed with a resolute 39 not out. The match hangs in balance, promising an enthralling sequel as Root seeks his 37th test century on the following day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025