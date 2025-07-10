Root's Resilience Anchors England in Thrilling Lord's Test Opener

On a day filled with tension and strategy at Lord's, Joe Root's composed unbeaten 99 was the backbone of England's effort to finish at 251-4 against India in the third test. After winning the toss, England aimed to capitalize on good batting conditions but faced a stern challenge from India's returning pacer, Jasprit Bumrah.

Despite early setbacks with the quick dismissals of openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, Root, alongside Ollie Pope, steered a cautious course away from their usual aggressive style to stabilize the innings. Meanwhile, Indian bowlers, buoyed by their previous Test performance, eagerly exploited a slow pitch and claimed crucial wickets.

As shadows lengthened over the iconic cricket ground, Root found an ally in Ben Stokes, who contributed with a resolute 39 not out. The match hangs in balance, promising an enthralling sequel as Root seeks his 37th test century on the following day.

