Sky-High Costs: Nordic Fans Shell Out in Switzerland for Women's Euros

Football fans from Nordic countries, accustomed to steep prices at home, are raising eyebrows at the soaring costs of attending the Women's Euros in Switzerland. The stark expenses on food, drink, and lodging have stunned fans from Norway and Iceland during the tournament.

According to Eurostat, Switzerland ranks as Europe's priciest nation for consumer goods, with Iceland second and Norway fifth. Nordic supporters at the Group A games are enduring these expenses, often comparing them to their home country's rates.

Despite the financial strain, fans remain devoted to the sport. For Iceland supporters, seeing their national captain score remains a worthy occasion. This dedication underscores the extreme lengths fans go to support their teams, even if it means staying in unusual accommodations like former prisons.

