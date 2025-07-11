Left Menu

Katerina Siniakova Shines Again with Wimbledon Mixed Doubles Win

Katerina Siniakova secured another major title, winning the Wimbledon mixed doubles with Sem Verbeek. The victory adds to her impressive record, which includes 10 Grand Slam women's doubles titles and two Olympic golds. Verbeek celebrated his maiden major title with a heartfelt birthday tribute to his father.

Katerina Siniakova expanded her prestigious title collection by clinching the Wimbledon mixed doubles championship with partner Sem Verbeek. The duo triumphed in a thrilling 7-6(3), 7-6(3) match against Luisa Stefani and Joe Salisbury, marking another high point in Siniakova's illustrious career.

This victory represents Verbeek's first major championship win, celebrated in style as he led the crowd in singing 'Happy Birthday To You' to his father, adding a personal touch to the occasion.

Siniakova's impressive legacy includes 10 Grand Slam women's doubles titles, often in partnership with Barbora Krejcikova, and she holds two Olympic gold medals—further cementing her status as a dominant force in the world of tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

