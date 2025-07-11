Left Menu

Udhayanidhi Stalin Boosts Tamil Nadu's Sports Infrastructure

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, inaugurated sports infrastructure projects worth Rs 64.43 crore across the state. This includes stadiums and synthetic hockey turfs in multiple districts, along with hostels for athletes. A Rs 20 lakh fund was also granted to Queen Mary’s College to enhance its sports facilities.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has initiated significant investments in sports infrastructure, laying foundation stones for projects valued at Rs 64.43 crore. Notably, stadiums in Madurai and Karur are part of the developmental plans.

At a video conference held from Chennai's Secretariat, Udhayanidhi also announced the establishment of synthetic hockey turfs in Madurai, Tiruvannamalai, and Ariyalur districts. These projects highlight the state's commitment to enhancing its sports facilities.

Furthermore, hostels are slated to be constructed in Coimbatore and Salem districts for sportspersons. A noteworthy contribution of Rs 20 lakh from the Tamil Nadu Champions Trust Fund was also presented to Queen Mary's College to advance the women's college's sports infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

