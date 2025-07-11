Left Menu

Jofra Archer's Riveting Return: England vs India Test Match Drama at Lord's

England's Jofra Archer made a triumphant return to Test cricket, striking early against India at Lord's. Meanwhile, India's Jasprit Bumrah showcased his bowling prowess, reducing England's lineup before the hosts set a formidable 387. The match remains intensely balanced, with standout performances from Joe Root and Jamie Smith.

Updated: 11-07-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer marked his return to Test cricket with an early breakthrough against India, striking on his third ball. Archer dispatched Yashasvi Jaiswal at the hands of Harry Brook, clocking a swift 90mph delivery, as India reached 44-1 at the tea break on day two at Lord's.

India rallied with KL Rahul and Karun Nair's resilient partnership, keeping the cricketing action tense and closely contested under sunny skies. Earlier in the day, India's ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah dominated with three quick wickets, chipping away at England's innings, notably bowling out Joe Root and Chris Woakes.

Root, who began the day at 99 not out, celebrated his 37th Test century in style but fell victim to Bumrah's brilliance later. Despite England's losses, Jamie Smith's well-timed 51 and support from Brydon Carse bolstered the team's score past 300, setting the stage for an enthralling series continuation.

