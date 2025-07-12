Left Menu

Vantika Agrawal Triumphs in Thrilling World Cup Clash

Indian Grandmaster Vantika Agrawal advanced to the third round of the FIDE Women's World Cup after a gripping tiebreak victory over former world champion Anna Ushenina of Ukraine. Despite sharp competition, five Indians remain in the competition, including Padmini Rout, who narrowly lost to Alexandra Kosteniuk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Batumi | Updated: 12-07-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 01:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Indian Woman Grandmaster Vantika Agrawal emerged victorious in a thrilling clash against former world champion Anna Ushenina of Ukraine during the tiebreaks of the second round at the FIDE Women's World Cup. Agrawal's intense win holds special significance as the tournament enters its competitive stages.

Padmini Rout faced a challenging opponent in Alexandra Kosteniuk of Switzerland and exited the tournament after an intense battle. Despite leading initially, Rout missed crucial chances to secure the match. Kosteniuk's comeback confirms the high level of competition present in the event.

As the World Cup heats up, the Indian contingent remains strong with five players including renowned Grandmaster Koneru Humpy and other promising talents, ensuring a robust representation in the final 32 of the tournament. The event serves as a qualifying competition for the Women's candidates' tournament set for 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

