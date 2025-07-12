Vantika Agrawal Triumphs in Thrilling World Cup Clash

Indian Woman Grandmaster Vantika Agrawal emerged victorious in a thrilling clash against former world champion Anna Ushenina of Ukraine during the tiebreaks of the second round at the FIDE Women's World Cup. Agrawal's intense win holds special significance as the tournament enters its competitive stages.

Padmini Rout faced a challenging opponent in Alexandra Kosteniuk of Switzerland and exited the tournament after an intense battle. Despite leading initially, Rout missed crucial chances to secure the match. Kosteniuk's comeback confirms the high level of competition present in the event.

As the World Cup heats up, the Indian contingent remains strong with five players including renowned Grandmaster Koneru Humpy and other promising talents, ensuring a robust representation in the final 32 of the tournament. The event serves as a qualifying competition for the Women's candidates' tournament set for 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)