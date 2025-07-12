Left Menu

Michael Vaughan Calls for Mandatory Over Quota in Test Cricket

Former England captain Michael Vaughan urges mandatory enforcement of 90 overs per day in Test cricket after watching overs fall short during a match at Lord's. He argues that fines are ineffective against wealthy players and calls for consistency throughout all five days to enliven the matches.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has advocated for mandatory enforcement of the full 90 overs in Test cricket, following a shortfall during a match between England and India at Lord's. On day two, only 75 overs were bowled, leaving a two-day deficit of 23 overs.

Vaughan dismissed fines as ineffective, noting the wealth of players. He expressed confusion over how teams fail to bowl the full quota on initial days despite completing it on the fifth.

He called for consistency across all days to enhance match dynamism, suggesting enforced 90-over days to boost the game's pace and energy.

