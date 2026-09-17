Haris Rauf Aims for Test Cricket Glory Amid Sri Lanka Series Hopes

Haris Rauf, predominantly a white-ball cricketer, aims to secure a spot in Pakistan's Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. With only one Test cap to his name, Rauf seeks to bolster Pakistan's struggling pace attack following a challenging series defeat to England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 18:07 IST
Haris Rauf Aims for Test Cricket Glory Amid Sri Lanka Series Hopes
Haris Rauf. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Haris Rauf, a leading figure in Pakistan's white-ball cricket squad, has set his sights on making a mark in Test cricket as the squad prepares for a vital series against Sri Lanka in November. Rauf, who has played just one Test to date, expressed his ambitions to strengthen Pakistan's pace attack, which showed vulnerabilities in a recent series against England.

In an exclusive conversation with the International Cricket Council (ICC), Rauf stated, "There is always a purpose that is driving you when you play cricket." With the Sri Lankan series approaching, Rauf hopes to be a pivotal force in addressing the team's need for a robust fast bowler. His first-class career, though limited to 14 matches, boasts an impressive record of 47 wickets with a standout performance of 6/47.

Pakistan is currently at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship rankings following a decisive 3-0 series loss to England, exacerbated by a point deduction for slow over-rate. The team has struggled to deliver in the pace department, with Mohammad Abbas being a rare bright spot. Rauf, however, remains hopeful about filling this gap through his proven expertise in limited-overs cricket, where he has accumulated over 234 wickets from 143 matches.

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