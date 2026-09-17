Haris Rauf Aims for Test Cricket Glory Amid Sri Lanka Series Hopes

Haris Rauf, a leading figure in Pakistan's white-ball cricket squad, has set his sights on making a mark in Test cricket as the squad prepares for a vital series against Sri Lanka in November. Rauf, who has played just one Test to date, expressed his ambitions to strengthen Pakistan's pace attack, which showed vulnerabilities in a recent series against England.

In an exclusive conversation with the International Cricket Council (ICC), Rauf stated, "There is always a purpose that is driving you when you play cricket." With the Sri Lankan series approaching, Rauf hopes to be a pivotal force in addressing the team's need for a robust fast bowler. His first-class career, though limited to 14 matches, boasts an impressive record of 47 wickets with a standout performance of 6/47.

Pakistan is currently at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship rankings following a decisive 3-0 series loss to England, exacerbated by a point deduction for slow over-rate. The team has struggled to deliver in the pace department, with Mohammad Abbas being a rare bright spot. Rauf, however, remains hopeful about filling this gap through his proven expertise in limited-overs cricket, where he has accumulated over 234 wickets from 143 matches.