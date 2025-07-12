Left Menu

Thrilling Lunch Update: India vs. England Third Test

On the third day at lunch, India reached 248/4 against England. KL Rahul led with an impressive 98 not out. Rishabh Pant's contribution was 74 before being run out. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal fell early, while Karun Nair scored a solid 40. England's bowlers struggled but took key wickets.

At lunch on day three of the third Test between India and England, India stands at 248 for 4 wickets. KL Rahul remains unbeaten with a resilient 98 runs. His partnership with Rishabh Pant, who contributed a steady 74 before getting run out, has been crucial for India.

Earlier in the innings, India faced quick dismissals as Yashasvi Jaiswal was caught by Brook, and Shubman Gill by Smith. Karun Nair managed 40 runs before being caught by Root. The top order was inconsistent, but Rahul's form kept India in the game.

England's bowlers, led by Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer, made inroads but faced resistance. Woakes managed one wicket for 73, Archer one for 35, and Ben Stokes dismissed Karun Nair, adding to his tally. India hopes to capitalize on their momentum in the upcoming session.

