India's Archery Challenge: Triumph and Trials at World Cup Stage 4

India secures silver and bronze at Archery World Cup Stage 4, with Jyothi Surekha Vennam spearheading the efforts. Despite strong starts, teams falter under pressure, revealing a gap since coach Sergio Pagni's departure. Jyothi and Parneet Kaur still have medal chances in individual events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 12-07-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 18:02 IST
India's Archery Challenge: Triumph and Trials at World Cup Stage 4
India celebrated two podium finishes at the Archery World Cup Stage 4, held this Saturday, showcasing a mixed bag of triumph and testing times. Jyothi Surekha Vennam remained steady in her pursuit of a hat-trick of medals, contributing to the women's compound team securing silver and the mixed team's bronze finishes.

The competition, however, underscored challenges faced by Indian archers under pressure. The trio comprising Jyothi, Praneet Kaur, and the 16-year-old debutant Prithika Pradeep, initially dominated the qualification round, yet stumbled at a critical juncture, trailing to Chinese Taipei by a narrow margin of 225-227.

Despite a record-setting qualification by Jyothi and Rishabh Yadav in the mixed team event, they only managed bronze, outplaying El Salvador after falling short in a semifinal against the Netherlands. The performances hint at unresolved mentorship voids post the exit of esteemed coach Sergio Pagni, signaling the need for strategic management for future events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

