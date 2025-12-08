European Leaders Stand United in Support of Ukraine Amidst U.S. Pressure for Peace
European leaders from France, Germany, and the UK meet in London to express strong support for Ukraine amidst ongoing U.S. pressure to reach a peace agreement with Russia. Discussions focus on leveraging frozen Russian assets for Ukraine and obtaining U.S. security guarantees to prevent future attacks.
European leaders rallied in support of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a high-profile meeting in London. Held at a crucial juncture, the talks were aimed at formulating plans under mounting U.S. pressure to agree to a peace deal with Russia.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz joined Zelenskiy in reaffirming their commitment. They are poised to debate the potential utilization of frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine and to secure U.S. assurances against further Russian aggression.
The focus on a U.S. ceasefire proposal has intensified, as European leaders remain wary of a resolution tilted in Moscow's favor. Spearheading diplomatic efforts, Zelenskiy underscored the necessity of a balanced approach involving both American and European support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
