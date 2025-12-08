Left Menu

European Leaders Stand United in Support of Ukraine Amidst U.S. Pressure for Peace

European leaders from France, Germany, and the UK meet in London to express strong support for Ukraine amidst ongoing U.S. pressure to reach a peace agreement with Russia. Discussions focus on leveraging frozen Russian assets for Ukraine and obtaining U.S. security guarantees to prevent future attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:07 IST
European Leaders Stand United in Support of Ukraine Amidst U.S. Pressure for Peace

European leaders rallied in support of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a high-profile meeting in London. Held at a crucial juncture, the talks were aimed at formulating plans under mounting U.S. pressure to agree to a peace deal with Russia.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz joined Zelenskiy in reaffirming their commitment. They are poised to debate the potential utilization of frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine and to secure U.S. assurances against further Russian aggression.

The focus on a U.S. ceasefire proposal has intensified, as European leaders remain wary of a resolution tilted in Moscow's favor. Spearheading diplomatic efforts, Zelenskiy underscored the necessity of a balanced approach involving both American and European support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025