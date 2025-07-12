Left Menu

Ben Stokes' Direct Hit Changes the Game: A Test Series Drama

A direct hit by England captain Ben Stokes led to Rishabh Pant's run out, ending his 141-run partnership with KL Rahul on day three of the third test. Despite Pant's injury, he scored 74, helping India reach 248-4. England posted 387, and both teams aim for a 2-1 series lead.

In a dramatic turn of events during the third test match, England's captain Ben Stokes executed a direct hit that dismissed Rishabh Pant, dramatically shifting the game in England's favor right before lunch. The run-out ended a significant 141-run partnership with opener KL Rahul, as India reached 248-4, trailing by 139 runs against England's first innings total of 387.

Despite battling a painful injury on his left hand, Pant showcased resilience, scoring a commendable 74 runs off 112 balls. Earlier, he had hooked Stokes for a six to reach his half-century. His departure marked a pivotal moment in a fiercely contested series, with both nations seeking to establish a 2-1 lead.

Pant's injury woes persisted after wicket-keeping challenges the previous day, impacting his performance. Yet, his aggressive stance remained evident as he punished errant deliveries from Jofra Archer and Shoaib Bashir, even as his condition demanded physio assistance twice during the innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

