Anisimova's Emotional Wimbledon Journey: From Struggle to Triumph

Amanda Anisimova stepped onto Centre Court for her first Grand Slam final, only to face a tough 6-0, 6-0 defeat against Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon. Despite the loss, Anisimova won over the crowd with her heartfelt apology and gratitude for her mother's presence.

The 23-year-old American thanked her mother for a rare in-person appearance, breaking a family superstition. Reflecting on her journey, Anisimova recalled her rapid rise in tennis and her decision to take a mental health break last year due to burnout.

Although she didn't claim victory, Anisimova made history by reaching the final after starting the year ranked 189th. Her coach emphasized pride in her achievements, and Anisimova vowed to continue working hard, with hopes of returning to the Grand Slam stage stronger than ever.

