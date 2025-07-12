Left Menu

Anisimova's Emotional Wimbledon Journey: From Struggle to Triumph

Amanda Anisimova expressed gratitude and emotion after her Wimbledon final loss to Iga Swiatek. Despite the defeat, Anisimova highlighted her journey from burnout to reaching the final, and appreciated her mother and team for their support. Anisimova aims to continue her progress and hopes to return stronger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-07-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 23:27 IST
Anisimova's Emotional Wimbledon Journey: From Struggle to Triumph
Amanda Anisimova
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Amanda Anisimova stepped onto Centre Court for her first Grand Slam final, only to face a tough 6-0, 6-0 defeat against Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon. Despite the loss, Anisimova won over the crowd with her heartfelt apology and gratitude for her mother's presence.

The 23-year-old American thanked her mother for a rare in-person appearance, breaking a family superstition. Reflecting on her journey, Anisimova recalled her rapid rise in tennis and her decision to take a mental health break last year due to burnout.

Although she didn't claim victory, Anisimova made history by reaching the final after starting the year ranked 189th. Her coach emphasized pride in her achievements, and Anisimova vowed to continue working hard, with hopes of returning to the Grand Slam stage stronger than ever.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025