Left Menu

KL Rahul's Formula 1 Inspired Century: A Well-Crafted Masterclass

Indian cricketer KL Rahul, inspired by mental drills used in Formula 1, scores his second century in the England series. The opener finds success by enhancing his reaction time and concentration skills. Rahul expresses contentment about returning to his preferred position at the top of the order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-07-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 00:35 IST
KL Rahul's Formula 1 Inspired Century: A Well-Crafted Masterclass
KL Rahul
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

KL Rahul, the suave Indian cricket opener, has revealed the secret weapon behind his remarkable form in the current England series: revolutionary mental drills inspired by Formula 1. Rahul, who excels at batting atop the order, credits improved reaction time for his second century in the series.

Thriving in challenging English conditions, Rahul has become possibly the most dependable batter in this series, thanks to his ability to judge the ball late and leave deliveries wisely. Spending time with expert coaches in Austria, who also train elite Formula 1 athletes, improved his mental resilience.

The century he notched on Saturday, though not as effortless as the previous one due to pitch conditions, highlighted his adaptable approach. Despite setbacks, such as Rishabh Pant's run-out, Rahul's ability to grind out runs underscores his ambition for consistent performance in international cricket.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025