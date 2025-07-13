KL Rahul's Formula 1 Inspired Century: A Well-Crafted Masterclass

KL Rahul, the suave Indian cricket opener, has revealed the secret weapon behind his remarkable form in the current England series: revolutionary mental drills inspired by Formula 1. Rahul, who excels at batting atop the order, credits improved reaction time for his second century in the series.

Thriving in challenging English conditions, Rahul has become possibly the most dependable batter in this series, thanks to his ability to judge the ball late and leave deliveries wisely. Spending time with expert coaches in Austria, who also train elite Formula 1 athletes, improved his mental resilience.

The century he notched on Saturday, though not as effortless as the previous one due to pitch conditions, highlighted his adaptable approach. Despite setbacks, such as Rishabh Pant's run-out, Rahul's ability to grind out runs underscores his ambition for consistent performance in international cricket.