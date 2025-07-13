Left Menu

Iga Swiatek's Historic Wimbledon Triumph Against Amanda Anisimova

Iga Swiatek dominated the Wimbledon final, defeating Amanda Anisimova 6-0 6-0 to claim her first title at the prestigious tournament. Swiatek's victory marked her as the youngest woman to win major titles on all surfaces since Serena Williams. Anisimova struggled under pressure, while Swiatek's win celebrated Polish sports achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 01:19 IST
Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek made history at Wimbledon by defeating American Amanda Anisimova with a flawless 6-0 6-0 scoreline, securing her first title at the event. Swiatek's win broke a 13-month title drought and distinguished her as the youngest woman since Serena Williams to win majors on all surfaces.

In her post-match statements, Swiatek expressed disbelief and happiness, highlighting the hard work and dedication of her team. Her coach, Wim Fissette, received special thanks for his guidance through her professional ups and downs.

On the other hand, Anisimova faced challenges, losing composure under Swiatek's relentless pressure. Despite her initial strong performance in the tournament, Anisimova acknowledged the fatigue and vowed to make a comeback, continuing to strive for success on the grand stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

