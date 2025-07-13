Left Menu

Sweden's Triumph Over Germany: A Decisive Victory in Group C

Sweden defeated Germany 4-1 in a Group C match, securing the top spot with nine points. Despite the loss, Germany also qualified for the quarter-finals. Critical moments included goals by Stina Blackstenius and Smilla Holmberg, a penalty by Fridolina Rolfo, and a late goal by Lina Hurtig.

Updated: 13-07-2025 02:20 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 02:20 IST
Sweden capitalized on the dismissal of Germany defender Carlotta Wamser, cruising to a 4-1 victory in their Group C match on Saturday. This win ensured Sweden topped the group with a flawless nine-point record, although Germany also advanced to the quarter-finals as the runners-up.

The Swedish team will face the runners-up from Group D, which includes formidable teams such as France, England, Netherlands, and Wales. Germany, meanwhile, will challenge the winners of Group D. Germany's advantage began with Jule Brand scoring in the seventh minute, after being set up by Wamser. However, Sweden quickly responded with an equalizer from Stina Blackstenius just five minutes later.

A stroke of fortune allowed fullback Smilla Holmberg to put Sweden ahead in the 25th minute. Wamser's deliberate handball in the box led to a red card, enabling Fridolina Rolfo to extend the lead with a calm penalty. Sub Lina Hurtig concluded the match with an 80th-minute goal, compounding Germany's defeat.

