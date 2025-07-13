Left Menu

West Indies Outshine Australia on Day One of Third Test

The West Indies displayed bowling prowess, reducing Australia's batting lineup to 225 in the day-night third test. Shamar Joseph led with four wickets. The hosts reached 16-1, stemming a late surge from Australia, as Starc claimed one wicket. Notably, Cummins' 100th milestone test included dropping veteran Nathan Lyon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kingston | Updated: 13-07-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 09:23 IST
West Indies Outshine Australia on Day One of Third Test
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Jamaica

The West Indies showcased a strong performance with the ball against a shaky Australia batting lineup on Saturday, seizing the advantage after the first day of the day-night third test at Sabina Park.

In a dominant display, Shamar Joseph claimed four wickets, while Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales secured three each, bowling Australia out for a modest 225. The hosts faced a tense evening challenge from Australia's veteran bowlers, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, losing only Kevlon Anderson to end the day at 16-1.

Australia's middle order faltered again, despite efforts from Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, and Steven Smith. As the West Indies ended the day with a strategic edge, Australia faced setbacks including the dropping of spinner Nathan Lyon in favor of an all-pace attack, with Starc celebrating his 100th test milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025