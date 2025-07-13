West Indies Outshine Australia on Day One of Third Test
The West Indies displayed bowling prowess, reducing Australia's batting lineup to 225 in the day-night third test. Shamar Joseph led with four wickets. The hosts reached 16-1, stemming a late surge from Australia, as Starc claimed one wicket. Notably, Cummins' 100th milestone test included dropping veteran Nathan Lyon.
The West Indies showcased a strong performance with the ball against a shaky Australia batting lineup on Saturday, seizing the advantage after the first day of the day-night third test at Sabina Park.
In a dominant display, Shamar Joseph claimed four wickets, while Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales secured three each, bowling Australia out for a modest 225. The hosts faced a tense evening challenge from Australia's veteran bowlers, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, losing only Kevlon Anderson to end the day at 16-1.
Australia's middle order faltered again, despite efforts from Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, and Steven Smith. As the West Indies ended the day with a strategic edge, Australia faced setbacks including the dropping of spinner Nathan Lyon in favor of an all-pace attack, with Starc celebrating his 100th test milestone.
