Rocky Flintoff's Resilient 93 Anchors England U19 Amidst Indian Challenge

Rocky Flintoff, the son of former England captain Andrew Flintoff, delivered a valiant 93-run performance for England U19 in their Youth Test against India U19. Despite his efforts, England ended the day wobbling at 239 for five, trailing a significant 310 runs against India's formidable first innings total.

After the early dismissals of Archie Vaughan and Jaydn Denly, Rocky found an ideal ally in captain Hamza Sheikh, whose 84 runs off 134 balls created a robust 154-run partnership for the third wicket. However, the duo's resistance was broken by Vaibhav Suryavanshi's part-time left-arm spin, which sent Sheikh back to the pavilion.

India had earlier bolstered their overnight score, reaching 540, thanks to RS Ambarish's staunch 70-run contribution and his efficient partnership with Henil Patel. The day closed with Thomas Rew and Eknath Singh attempting to stabilize the faltering England innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)