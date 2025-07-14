Cascarino's Second-Half Surge Propels France to Victory

Delphine Cascarino's powerful second-half display was the key to France's decisive 5-2 victory against the Netherlands on Sunday, securing their place at the top of Group D at the Women's Euros. The win paved the way for a quarter-final showdown with Germany in Basel scheduled for July 19.

France concluded their group stage with a flawless record, amassing nine points from three games and finishing ahead of England by three points. England also moved forward into the knockout stage after a commanding 6-1 triumph over Wales, setting up a quarter-final matchup against Sweden in Zurich on July 17.

The match saw France's Sandie Toletti opening the scoring in the 22nd minute, but the Netherlands responded with a goal from Victoria Pelova and an own goal by Selma Bacha to take a 2-1 lead at halftime. However, Cascarino turned the game around in the second half by assisting Marie-Antoinette Katoto for the equalizer and scoring two quick goals herself. Sakina Karchaoui's late penalty completed France's victory.