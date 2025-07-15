Left Menu

US Soccer Team Gears Up for World Cup with October Friendlies

The United States soccer team will face Ecuador and Australia in October as part of their preparation for the World Cup. Additional friendlies against South Korea and Japan are also scheduled in September. Coach Mauricio Pochettino will finalize the roster for send-off matches in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fayetteville | Updated: 15-07-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 09:14 IST
US Soccer Team Gears Up for World Cup with October Friendlies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States men's soccer team is set to engage in October friendlies against Ecuador and Australia as part of their World Cup preparation strategy. Announced by the U.S. Soccer Federation, these matches will see the No. 15 ranked Americans clash with Ecuador on October 10 in Austin, Texas, followed by a contest against Australia on October 14 in Commerce City, Colorado.

The U.S. team is currently regrouping after a 2-1 loss to Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final. With additional matches scheduled against No. 23 South Korea on September 6 in Harrison, New Jersey, and No. 17 Japan on September 9 in Columbus, Ohio, the team aims to fine-tune its strategies ahead of the World Cup.

Post-October, the Americans will participate in a series of exhibitions set for November and March. As Coach Mauricio Pochettino prepares to select his roster, the team anticipates a pair of send-off matches in June prior to the World Cup, which will be held across stadiums in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025