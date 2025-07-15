US Soccer Team Gears Up for World Cup with October Friendlies

The United States men's soccer team is set to engage in October friendlies against Ecuador and Australia as part of their World Cup preparation strategy. Announced by the U.S. Soccer Federation, these matches will see the No. 15 ranked Americans clash with Ecuador on October 10 in Austin, Texas, followed by a contest against Australia on October 14 in Commerce City, Colorado.

The U.S. team is currently regrouping after a 2-1 loss to Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final. With additional matches scheduled against No. 23 South Korea on September 6 in Harrison, New Jersey, and No. 17 Japan on September 9 in Columbus, Ohio, the team aims to fine-tune its strategies ahead of the World Cup.

Post-October, the Americans will participate in a series of exhibitions set for November and March. As Coach Mauricio Pochettino prepares to select his roster, the team anticipates a pair of send-off matches in June prior to the World Cup, which will be held across stadiums in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)