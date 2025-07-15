Court Stays Cricketer Yash Dayal's Arrest Amid Sexual Exploitation Allegations

The Allahabad High Court has granted interim relief to cricketer Yash Dayal, staying his arrest after an FIR accused him of sexual exploitation.

According to Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Anil Kumar, no coercive measures should be taken against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru player until further notice. This decision comes after Dayal challenged the charges, filed on July 6 in Ghaziabad under Section 69 of the BNS.

The complainant alleged that Dayal misled her with marriage promises over five years. The issue was first brought to attention on June 21 through the Chief Minister's online grievance portal, which triggered the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)