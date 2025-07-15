Left Menu

Australia's Dominant Win: Historic Collapse of West Indies

Mitchell Starc's incredible performance, taking six wickets for nine runs, helped Australia secure a monumental victory over the West Indies, who were dismissed for just 27 runs. This crushing win concluded a test series sweep, with both teams experiencing challenging batting conditions throughout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kingston | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:24 IST
In a spectacular display of fast bowling, Mitchell Starc led Australia to a commanding victory against the West Indies, securing the third test with a dramatic collapse of the home side for 27 runs. Starc's delivery of six wickets for just nine runs was pivotal in concluding the test on Monday.

This victory marked a clean sweep for Australia in the Frank Worrell Trophy, with the West Indies narrowly avoiding the lowest-ever score in test cricket history, missing the record by a mere run due to a misfield by Sam Konstas. Australia's win was attributed to its bowlers' dominance, with Scott Boland claiming a memorable hat-trick.

The series highlighted challenging batting conditions, as noted by Starc, who celebrated his 400th test wicket milestone. Despite being troubled by their fast bowlers, the West Indies faltered repeatedly with the bat, a factor captain Roston Chase recognized post-match.

