Jessey Sneijder Follows in Father's Footsteps with FC Utrecht Signing

Jessey Sneijder, son of soccer legend Wesley Sneijder, signs a professional contract with FC Utrecht. The 18-year-old midfielder commits until June 2028, with the possibility of extending another year. Wesley proudly celebrates his son's achievement on Instagram, highlighting perseverance and dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Utrecht | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:32 IST
  • Netherlands

Jessey Sneijder, the promising young midfielder and son of renowned Dutch soccer legend Wesley Sneijder, has embarked on his professional journey by signing his first contract with FC Utrecht. This pivotal moment was announced by the Dutch club, marking a significant step in the 18-year-old's burgeoning career.

The contract, valid until June 2028 with an option to extend, signifies FC Utrecht's confidence in Sneijder's potential on the field. This move brings Jessey closer to emulating the achievements of his father, who once led Inter Milan to victory in the Serie A, Champions League, and Italian Cup in 2010.

Wesley Sneijder expressed immense pride in his son's accomplishment, sharing a heartfelt moment on Instagram with a photograph of the duo and the iconic Utrecht jersey. His words resonated with congratulatory warmth, emphasizing Jessey's hard work and determination over the past three years.

