West Ham United Secures Senegal's Rising Star: El Hadji Malick Diouf
West Ham United has signed Senegal defender El Hadji Malick Diouf from Slavia Prague. The 20-year-old, instrumental in Senegal's recent victory over England, chose West Ham amongst various offers. The transfer, reported to cost 19 million pounds, aligns with West Ham's strategic plans for the upcoming season.
West Ham United has successfully acquired Senegalese defender El Hadji Malick Diouf from Slavia Prague on a long-term arrangement, as announced on Tuesday by the Premier League team. Although financial terms were not officially stated, UK media reported a transfer fee of 19 million pounds.
Diouf, aged 20, was recently part of the Senegalese squad that triumphed 3-1 over England, marking the first African victory against England in 22 matches. The defender shared that he opted for West Ham after discussions with coach Graham Potter revealed a promising plan.
The club is set to commence the 2025-26 Premier League season on August 16, facing Sunderland in their opening match.
