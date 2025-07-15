West Ham United has successfully acquired Senegalese defender El Hadji Malick Diouf from Slavia Prague on a long-term arrangement, as announced on Tuesday by the Premier League team. Although financial terms were not officially stated, UK media reported a transfer fee of 19 million pounds.

Diouf, aged 20, was recently part of the Senegalese squad that triumphed 3-1 over England, marking the first African victory against England in 22 matches. The defender shared that he opted for West Ham after discussions with coach Graham Potter revealed a promising plan.

The club is set to commence the 2025-26 Premier League season on August 16, facing Sunderland in their opening match.

