Left Menu

West Ham United Secures Senegal's Rising Star: El Hadji Malick Diouf

West Ham United has signed Senegal defender El Hadji Malick Diouf from Slavia Prague. The 20-year-old, instrumental in Senegal's recent victory over England, chose West Ham amongst various offers. The transfer, reported to cost 19 million pounds, aligns with West Ham's strategic plans for the upcoming season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 23:06 IST
West Ham United Secures Senegal's Rising Star: El Hadji Malick Diouf

West Ham United has successfully acquired Senegalese defender El Hadji Malick Diouf from Slavia Prague on a long-term arrangement, as announced on Tuesday by the Premier League team. Although financial terms were not officially stated, UK media reported a transfer fee of 19 million pounds.

Diouf, aged 20, was recently part of the Senegalese squad that triumphed 3-1 over England, marking the first African victory against England in 22 matches. The defender shared that he opted for West Ham after discussions with coach Graham Potter revealed a promising plan.

The club is set to commence the 2025-26 Premier League season on August 16, facing Sunderland in their opening match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025