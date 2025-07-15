Left Menu

India's Test Cricket Chasing Woes Continue

Despite a spirited fight from Ravindra Jadeja and the tailenders, Team India fell short by 22 runs at Lord's. Post-Tendulkar, India's test victories in high run chases have been elusive, with only two successes since 2013, both significant for different reasons.

Team India. (Photo: @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a spirited contest at cricket's historic venue, Lord's, Ravindra Jadeja, alongside tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, showed exceptional grit. Yet, India faltered in their attempt to chase down a modest 193, falling short by 22 runs. This defeat hands India a 1-2 series deficit.

The shadow of Sachin Tendulkar's retirement in 2013 seems to loom large over the Indian cricket team. Despite boasting talents like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant, significant victories in high run chases remain rare. Since December 2013, India has succeeded in surpassing 150-plus targets only twice in Tests, clinching memorable wins in Australia in 2021 and Ranchi against England last year.

Historically, India has struggled to chase even modest targets. Recall failures such as 193 against England in Birmingham, 245 at Southampton, and 176 against Sri Lanka. As the England series progresses, India will aim to overturn this trend in the remaining matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

