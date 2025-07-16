Chloe Kelly and England's Super Subs: A Winning Team Spirit

In a testament to team spirit and unity, England forward Chloe Kelly, who famously secured the Euro 2022 title with an unforgettable late goal, reflects on the camaraderie among the Lionesses' substitutes. The group, affectionately dubbed the 'super subs', has grown close, maintaining a dedicated WhatsApp chat and developing a signature goal celebration.

As England prepare to defend their title against Sweden in the Euro 2025 quarter-finals, the importance of this unity is evident. Substitutes Beth Mead and Aggie Beever-Jones demonstrated their impact with goals in a commanding victory over Wales, joining the sideline celebration with their teammates.

Kelly's iconic celebration at Wembley, waving her shirt after the winning goal, has left a lasting mark on European women's football. Though her journey had challenges, including a transfer away from Manchester City, Kelly remains steadfast in her passion for the game, cherishing her memorable moments on and off the field.

