Left Menu

Chloe Kelly and England's Super Subs: A Winning Team Spirit

Chloe Kelly, famous for her Euro 2022 final goal, highlights the camaraderie among England's substitutes. The 'super subs' have formed a close group, celebrating victories together. Kelly, known for her passionate shirt-twirling celebration, continues to cherish her love for football and her special Wembley goal memory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 11:33 IST
Chloe Kelly and England's Super Subs: A Winning Team Spirit

In a testament to team spirit and unity, England forward Chloe Kelly, who famously secured the Euro 2022 title with an unforgettable late goal, reflects on the camaraderie among the Lionesses' substitutes. The group, affectionately dubbed the 'super subs', has grown close, maintaining a dedicated WhatsApp chat and developing a signature goal celebration.

As England prepare to defend their title against Sweden in the Euro 2025 quarter-finals, the importance of this unity is evident. Substitutes Beth Mead and Aggie Beever-Jones demonstrated their impact with goals in a commanding victory over Wales, joining the sideline celebration with their teammates.

Kelly's iconic celebration at Wembley, waving her shirt after the winning goal, has left a lasting mark on European women's football. Though her journey had challenges, including a transfer away from Manchester City, Kelly remains steadfast in her passion for the game, cherishing her memorable moments on and off the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025