Epic Showdown at Croke Park: Cork vs. Tipperary in All-Ireland Hurling Final

More than 82,000 fans will fill Croke Park on Sunday, as the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final unfolds between Cork and Tipperary. This marks the first time these Munster giants meet in the final, a testament to the rich legacy of Irish sport.

Cork, with 30 championships, aims for its first title since 2005, while Tipperary seeks its 29th victory, maintaining their record of winning every decade since 1887. With tickets scarce, audiences will tune in worldwide, from the BBC in Britain to viewers in Addis Ababa and Australia.

Hurling, an enduring symbol of Irish heritage, combines elements of various sports and is steeped in mythology. Sunday's final promises to captivate, as these amateur athletes, driven by pride and tradition, strive for victory on Croke Park's sacred field.

