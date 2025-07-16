Johnny Cardoso Joins Atletico Madrid in High-Profile Transfer

American midfielder Johnny Cardoso is set to join Atletico Madrid from Real Betis, the clubs announced on Wednesday. Cardoso, aged 23, has secured a contract until 2030 with Atletico's renowned coach Diego Simeone, following his successful run at the Seville club.

Cardoso played a pivotal role in Betis' journey to the Conference League final held in May, a contest where they were narrowly defeated by Chelsea. While the official transfer fee remains undisclosed, Spanish media outlets have estimated the deal at approximately 30 million euros.

An asset to both club and country, Cardoso holds an Italian passport and has represented the United States national team 22 times since his debut in 2020, showcasing his considerable international experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)