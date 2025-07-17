Battle for World Cup Berths: Asian Powerhouses Clash

In a thrilling draw for Asia's 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Saudi Arabia is set to face Iraq and Indonesia in one of the standout groups. Meanwhile, Qatar will encounter tough competition from the UAE and Oman as teams vie for coveted spots in the upcoming finals.

The winners of these tightly-contested groups will join footballing giants like Australia, Japan, and South Korea in next year's expansive event in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Saudi Arabia, aspiring for a seventh World Cup appearance, will kick off their campaign against Indonesia on October 8 at home.

Notably, Qatar, fresh from hosting the 2022 World Cup, seeks to break new ground by qualifying directly for the finals. As second-place teams eye the November playoffs for a shot at an intercontinental berth, anticipation builds across the Asian continent.

