Left Menu

Battle for World Cup Berths: Asian Powerhouses Clash

Saudi Arabia will face Iraq and Indonesia in Asia's 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Meanwhile, Qatar battles the UAE and Oman. Winners join nations like Australia and Japan in the expanded U.S., Canada, and Mexico finals. Second-place teams fight in November for a potential ninth Asian spot via playoffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 13:22 IST
Battle for World Cup Berths: Asian Powerhouses Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling draw for Asia's 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Saudi Arabia is set to face Iraq and Indonesia in one of the standout groups. Meanwhile, Qatar will encounter tough competition from the UAE and Oman as teams vie for coveted spots in the upcoming finals.

The winners of these tightly-contested groups will join footballing giants like Australia, Japan, and South Korea in next year's expansive event in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Saudi Arabia, aspiring for a seventh World Cup appearance, will kick off their campaign against Indonesia on October 8 at home.

Notably, Qatar, fresh from hosting the 2022 World Cup, seeks to break new ground by qualifying directly for the finals. As second-place teams eye the November playoffs for a shot at an intercontinental berth, anticipation builds across the Asian continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025