Urban's Mission: Bringing Lewandowski Back to Poland's Pitch

Jan Urban, the newly appointed manager of Poland's national football team, has set his sights on bringing Robert Lewandowski back into the squad. Lewandowski, a vital figure for Polish football, had stepped down following a leadership change earlier this year.

Poland currently ranks third in their World Cup qualifying group, trailing behind Finland and the Netherlands. Urban believes that Lewandowski's presence is indispensable for Poland's hopes of advancing to next year's tournament. 'I'll do everything possible to ensure Robert's return, given the current state of Polish football,' Urban stated.

Amid challenging times for the Polish team, including a recent 2-1 loss to Finland, Urban is focused on restoring a positive environment. Addressing the need for unity within the team, Urban emphasized the importance of resolving Lewandowski's situation and ensuring players feel enthusiastic about representing their nation.