Left Menu

Aitana Bonmatí's Resilient Return: Ready for Euro Glory

Aitana Bonmatí, Spain's key player at the Women's European Championships, has emerged stronger after recovering from viral meningitis. Ready for the quarterfinal against Switzerland, Bonmatí has demonstrated remarkable resilience, contributing to Spain's impressive performance in the tournament despite her recent hospitalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bern | Updated: 18-07-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 09:20 IST
Aitana Bonmatí's Resilient Return: Ready for Euro Glory
Aitana Bonmatí
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Spain's opponents in the Women's European Championships might tread cautiously as Aitana Bonmatí returns stronger after her hospital stint. On the eve of the quarterfinal against Switzerland, Bonmatí declares herself '100% physically fit' three weeks post-hospitalization for viral meningitis.

Mentally reinvigorated, the two-time Ballon d'Or winner brings her ambitions to the forefront, overcoming the frustration of a tumultuous pre-tournament experience. She made impactful appearances in Spain's decisive wins, showing resilience and spirited gameplay.

Spain, aiming for European supremacy, showcases formidable depth under coach Montse Tomé. With Bonmatí back in form, the team is poised to build on its group-stage success, heading into the quarterfinal clash buoyed by a record goal tally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025