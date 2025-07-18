Aitana Bonmatí's Resilient Return: Ready for Euro Glory

Spain's opponents in the Women's European Championships might tread cautiously as Aitana Bonmatí returns stronger after her hospital stint. On the eve of the quarterfinal against Switzerland, Bonmatí declares herself '100% physically fit' three weeks post-hospitalization for viral meningitis.

Mentally reinvigorated, the two-time Ballon d'Or winner brings her ambitions to the forefront, overcoming the frustration of a tumultuous pre-tournament experience. She made impactful appearances in Spain's decisive wins, showing resilience and spirited gameplay.

Spain, aiming for European supremacy, showcases formidable depth under coach Montse Tomé. With Bonmatí back in form, the team is poised to build on its group-stage success, heading into the quarterfinal clash buoyed by a record goal tally.

