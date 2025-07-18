Wallabies Icon Toutai Kefu Rallies Troops Against Lions' Onslaught
Wallabies legend Toutai Kefu has fired up Australia's forwards to defy expectations in the series opener against the British & Irish Lions. Despite injuries and being labeled underdogs, Kefu believes the Wallabies have the spirit to surprise. Challenges with player eligibility have also marked the tour preparations.
Wallabies icon Toutai Kefu has urged Australia's forwards to unleash their firepower in the series-opener against the British & Irish Lions, dismissing forecasts of a 3-0 whitewash. With key injuries, the Wallabies face an undefeated Lions team on a winning streak.
Kefu, pivotal in Australia's 2001 series win, sees their underdog status as a potent motivator. Despite the Lions' dominance, Kefu emphasizes the drive to contest against such an esteemed team on home turf.
The Wallabies face additional challenges with Rob Valetini sidelined; untested Nick Champion de Crespigny steps into a crucial role. Kefu encourages aggressive gameplay while managing penalties as he readies the First Nations-Pasifika XV against the Lions, amid eligibility disputes over Pete Samu. A Lions spokesperson clarified that only agreed eligible players can participate, following recent strategic tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
