Wallabies Icon Toutai Kefu Rallies Troops Against Lions' Onslaught

Wallabies legend Toutai Kefu has fired up Australia's forwards to defy expectations in the series opener against the British & Irish Lions. Despite injuries and being labeled underdogs, Kefu believes the Wallabies have the spirit to surprise. Challenges with player eligibility have also marked the tour preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 13:35 IST
Wallabies icon Toutai Kefu has urged Australia's forwards to unleash their firepower in the series-opener against the British & Irish Lions, dismissing forecasts of a 3-0 whitewash. With key injuries, the Wallabies face an undefeated Lions team on a winning streak.

Kefu, pivotal in Australia's 2001 series win, sees their underdog status as a potent motivator. Despite the Lions' dominance, Kefu emphasizes the drive to contest against such an esteemed team on home turf.

The Wallabies face additional challenges with Rob Valetini sidelined; untested Nick Champion de Crespigny steps into a crucial role. Kefu encourages aggressive gameplay while managing penalties as he readies the First Nations-Pasifika XV against the Lions, amid eligibility disputes over Pete Samu. A Lions spokesperson clarified that only agreed eligible players can participate, following recent strategic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

