No Injuries Reported in Oslo Shopping Centre Shooting

A shopping centre in Oslo was declared safe by Norwegian police after a shooting incident. The suspect, who acted alone, was apprehended without any reported injuries, allowing the centre to resume operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Norway

In a recent incident in Oslo, a shopping centre experienced a scare when a gunman opened fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to Norwegian police.

The suspect was swiftly taken into custody, ensuring the safety of the premises.

A police statement confirmed the centre could safely reopen after determining the shooter acted alone, firing at least one shot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

