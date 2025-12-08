No Injuries Reported in Oslo Shopping Centre Shooting
A shopping centre in Oslo was declared safe by Norwegian police after a shooting incident. The suspect, who acted alone, was apprehended without any reported injuries, allowing the centre to resume operations.
In a recent incident in Oslo, a shopping centre experienced a scare when a gunman opened fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to Norwegian police.
The suspect was swiftly taken into custody, ensuring the safety of the premises.
A police statement confirmed the centre could safely reopen after determining the shooter acted alone, firing at least one shot.
