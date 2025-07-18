Brian Harman's Stellar Performance at British Open

American Brian Harman demonstrated his affinity for links golf by surging to the top of the British Open second-round leaderboard at Royal Portrush. Harman, who previously lifted the Claret Jug at Royal Liverpool, executed a flawless 65-round, moving to eight under par, marking a significant comeback after a period of limited success.

China's Li Haotong closely trails Harman, while local favorite Rory McIlroy continues his tumultuous journey. Despite a strong start with a birdie and salvaging key shots, McIlroy's performance was a blend of errors and brilliance, leaving him three under par. The favorable weather conditions boosted early rounds with improved putting from players.

Meanwhile, Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre share five under standings. Overnight leader Jacob Skov Olesen faced a setback with a quadruple bogey, and top-ranked Scottie Scheffler remains in pursuit of his first British Open title. The competition intensifies as the Open progresses under better weather conditions.

