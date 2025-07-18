Tour de France's Dangerous Feeding Zones Under Scrutiny Amid Rising Temperatures

With rising temperatures and escalating risks, sports directors at the Tour de France are urging changes to feeding zone regulations, emphasizing the dangers riders face due to high speeds and dehydration. Philippe Mauduit from Groupama–FDJ highlighted concerns before the 13th stage, citing specific risks during intense flat stretches.

Recent incidents, including French cyclist Bryan Coquard's finger fracture during stage 12, have heightened awareness and criticism of current feeding protocols under extreme weather conditions. The perilous situation has driven a call for immediate action, as crashes and injuries linked to chaotic feeding zones multiply.

Proposed reforms, discussed since Criterium du Dauphine, include rethinking feed zone locations. Increasingly hot stages add urgency, with calls to advance stage start times. Approval for safer, categorised climb feed zones is a step forward, but more changes and collaborative efforts are needed to ensure safety.

