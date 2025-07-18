Left Menu

Arsenal Secures Noni Madueke in Blockbuster Transfer

Arsenal has signed England winger Noni Madueke from Chelsea for £48 million. Born in North London, Madueke trained at Crystal Palace and Tottenham before moving to PSV Eindhoven. At 23, his move back to North London will strengthen Arsenal's lineup as they prepare for the Premier League season.

Arsenal has completed the high-profile signing of England winger Noni Madueke from Chelsea. The North London club did not reveal financial specifics, but sources peg the transfer at £48 million, with Madueke committing to a five-year deal. His addition is anticipated to bolster Mikel Arteta's squad.

Madueke, aged 23, previously played for PSV Eindhoven after training with Crystal Palace and Tottenham. His signing marks a return to his North London roots, providing Arsenal with depth on both wings. Madueke's speed and direct play style are expected to enhance Arsenal's attacking options.

Arteta expressed enthusiasm over this acquisition, noting Madueke's familiarity with the Premier League and his international experience. As Arsenal gears up for the upcoming season, Madueke's presence is set to provide versatility and relief for key players previously hampered by injuries.

