Shiv Sena's Strategic Move: Corporators Transferred for Strengthened Alliances

The Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, has decided to relocate its newly elected corporators in Mumbai to a luxury hotel, setting the stage for strategic discussions following the recent municipal elections.

Amidst speculation around the next Mumbai Mayor, Uddhav Thackeray emphasized the potential for Shiv Sena (UBT) to secure the top post if luck is on their side. Thackeray's remarks increased anticipation over the leadership direction post-elections.

The BJP and Shinde's alliance achieved a significant victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, securing a strategic majority. Amidst murmurs about Thackeray's intentions, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lightheartedly wondered whether he was indirectly included in those grand plans by Thackeray.

