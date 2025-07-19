Atherton Advocates for Spin Dominance in Crucial Test Match

Former England cricket captain Michael Atherton has suggested a strategic shift for India as they prepare for the fourth Test against England in Manchester. After a narrow 22-run defeat at Lord's that allowed England to gain a 2-1 series edge, Atherton believes India's hopes for a comeback may hinge on deploying a three-spinner attack.

Atherton's recommendation comes amid debate over Jasprit Bumrah's role and the best team composition to level the series. With Old Trafford historically favoring wrist spin, Atherton advises India to consider left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav as part of a two-pace, three-spin lineup. However, the lingering threat of rain in Manchester could complicate team decisions.

India's desire for a series-equalizing victory has prompted former captain Ajinkya Rahane to echo Atherton's sentiments. He calls for the inclusion of Kuldeep, arguing that India's bowling strategy should focus on taking crucial wickets, even if it means sacrificing some batting depth. India's squad for the match includes captain Shubman Gill and several all-rounder options.

(With inputs from agencies.)