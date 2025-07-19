McIlroy's Electrifying Charge at British Open

Rory McIlroy, beloved by the home crowd, launched a thrilling third-round performance at the British Open on Saturday. An electric atmosphere pulsed through Dunluce Links as McIlroy rocketed up the leaderboard, holing impressive birdies and an eagle to delight fans.

World number one Scottie Scheffler began the day in command, despite a sluggish start. Scheffler clung to a slim lead, with Matt Fitzpatrick and China's Li Haotong close behind. The field remains tightly packed as competitors, including defending champion Xander Schauffele, vie for the historic Claret Jug.

The day's impeccable conditions invited scoring opportunities, with incredible performances from rising stars and veterans alike. As McIlroy and others set their sights on glory, the stage is set for an unforgettable finale at one of golf's revered tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)