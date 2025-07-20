India-Pakistan Cricket Legends Match Cancelled Amid Geopolitical Tensions
The Veterans' cricket match between India and Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends was cancelled after Indian players refused to participate due to geopolitcal tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. Shikhar Dhawan, along with other Indian cricketers, opted out of the match, citing national sentiments.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The eagerly anticipated veterans' cricket match between India and Pakistan has been called off after top Indian players, such as Shikhar Dhawan, chose to sit out the game. The match was part of the World Championship of Legends, set in Edgbaston, and was cancelled due to heightened geopolitical tensions.
The cancellation followed the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, leading Indian cricketers to withdraw from the match. The cricket match was intended to create goodwill memories but ended in controversy, sparking debate on social media.
While the World Championship of Legends organisers and players have apologised for any discomfort caused, they expressed hopes of fostering understanding. The wider political scenario continues to influence sporting ties between India and Pakistan.
