Historic Debut: Singapore Hosts First International Kho Kho Match

Kho Kho received a global boost as it debuted in Singapore with an exhibition match against Malaysia. The event, organized by the Asian Kho Kho Federation, highlighted a commitment to expand the sport across Asia, featuring training sessions and enthusiastic youth participation, marking a significant milestone in the sport’s international journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 14:42 IST
Kho Kho made quite a memorable debut in Singapore. (Photo: KKFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a historic move to globalize Kho Kho, an ancient Indian sport, Singapore hosted its first-ever international match against Malaysia. This debut marks a significant day for the sport in Singapore.

The event was organized at Jurong West Secondary School by the Asian Kho Kho Federation in collaboration with the Kho Kho Association of Singapore. It featured training sessions, theoretical presentations, and exhibition matches to promote Kho Kho in the region. President of the International Kho Kho Federation, Sudhanshu Mittal, described the event as a landmark, signaling the sport's expansion throughout Asia.

A session led by the Kho Kho Association of Malaysia engaged 180 kids, introducing them to fundamental skills and strategies. An exhibition match followed, highlighting the dynamism of Kho Kho, as Singapore's newly formed national team competed against Malaysia's experienced side. Asian Kho Kho Federation President Aslam Sher Khan emphasized the event's role in nurturing young talent and laying foundations for growth in Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

