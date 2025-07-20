Julian Alaphilippe's Tumultuous Tour: A Bitter-Sweet Stage
Julian Alaphilippe experienced a dramatic stage 15 at the Tour de France, crashing early and continuing with a dislocated shoulder. He mistakenly celebrated what he thought was a win, unaware that Tim Wellens had already claimed victory. This was not the first time such a mishap has occurred to him.
Julian Alaphilippe faced a whirlwind of emotions during stage 15 of the Tour de France, as he crashed early in the race, persisted with a dislocated shoulder, and mistakenly celebrated a victory he hadn't actually achieved. The Soudal–Quick-Step cyclist endured significant pain and uncertainty after his fall in the opening kilometres.
Despite the injury, Alaphilippe continued the race, mistakenly believing he had secured a comeback victory as he crossed the finish line. In reality, Tim Wellens had already taken the win with a solo breakaway, and Victor Campenaerts had also finished ahead of him.
Team sports director Raphael Meyer attributed the misjudgment to a failed radio communication. Alaphilippe's series of near-misses mirrors a similar situation in 2020 when he celebrated prematurely at the Liege-Bastogne-Liege Monument classic and was later disqualified for deviating from his sprint line.
