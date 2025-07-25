Frimpong's No-Brainer Move to Liverpool: Ambitions Set for New Chapter
Jeremie Frimpong, newly signed to Liverpool, expresses his intent to achieve significant milestones with the club over the next five years. Leaving Bayer Leverkusen for Anfield, he aims to emulate Trent-Alexander Arnold's legacy while fostering strong commitments to the team and its supporters.
Jeremie Frimpong, Liverpool's newest acquisition, has described his decision to join the club as a 'no-brainer,' sharing his ambitious vision for the next five years. Leaving Bundesliga's Bayer Leverkusen in May, Frimpong signed a long-term contract with Liverpool, ready to fill the void left by Trent-Alexander Arnold's move to Real Madrid.
In an interview on JioHotstar, Frimpong expressed gratitude and excitement about joining Liverpool. 'When Liverpool showed interest, it was a no-brainer for me,' he stated. The 24-year-old defender, discussing his goals, said, 'I want to look back in five years and see a collection of trophies and memorable moments.'
Frimpong delivered a heartfelt message to Liverpool fans, promising commitment and passion. 'I'll give my all, my energy, and work rate. Together, we can celebrate victories and experiences,' he declared. Joining from Leverkusen after 190 appearances and a Bundesliga win, Frimpong made his Liverpool debut in a 5-0 victory over Stoke City in a friendly.
